Celebrity Christmas Trees 2022 -- Shining Bright, Feeling Right!

The stars obviously love a good spotlight, however during Christmas time their trees bring out the flashier side of them ... allowing them to shine even brighter than usual!

A handful of your Hollywood faves like JoJo Siwa, Jisoo and Michelle Yeoh decked their trees to the nines with decadent decorations and draped their branches in gold and white.

Some celebs are feeling oh so right in their spruced-up wardrobes to compliment their holiday displays, while some opted for a more cozy look like Lance Bass!

And Reese Witherspoon was thrilled about her snowy Christmas tree and paired it with a white turtleneck!

Check out our gallery of stars getting lit by their trees and spreading the holiday cheer!