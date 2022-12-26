Kardashian Hot Shots Of 2022
Kardashian Hot Shots Of 2022
12/26/2022 12:30 AM PT
The Kardashian clan has had plenty of standout moments and fits in 2022 ... this time, we take a look back at some of the hottest shots to hit the Internet.
Kim Kardashian is known to drop a good bikini pic or two ... this time was no different, when she stunned in a pink two-piece during her baecation with her ex-bf Pete Davidson -- yeah, remember those two!
Kylie Jenner also popped out, back in October, in an all-black getup ... she posted a spicy pic sitting poolside.
Of course, Kendell Jenner nearly broke the Internet this year when she posed in her birthday suit. Remember, she reportedly dropped it a week after she and Devin Booker called it quits ... and it gave major revenge body.
With all the hot shots of 2022 ... the Kardashians are certain to make sure we keep up throughout the new year!