Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Xmas Scramble Guess Who!
12/25/2022 12:01 AM PT
Underneath this unknown figure is a lady who definitely put her comedic twist on surviving a troubled Christmas, and even though she's left a family member behind a time or two ... she's still all about "the season of perpetual hope."
And, when she's not road-tripping with a polka band, you can watch her putting up with her other on-screen kiddos, Alexis and David. Needless to say, this Hollywood legend has been around for decades and you've probably already seen her pop up on your screens this holiday season.
Slide down the chimney and see if you can identify this holiday icon!