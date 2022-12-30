Limo Driver In 'The Holiday' 'Memba Him?!
12/30/2022 12:01 AM PT
English actor Jay Simpson was 39 years old when he was cast as the limo driver -- who is professional yet stoic, always looking sharp and constantly confused by Amanda Woods' erratic behavior -- in the romance/comedy classic "The Holiday" back in 2006.
Jay shared the big screen with A-listers Cameron Diaz as the successful movie trailer business owner, Amanda, Jude Law as the sensitive and romantic book editor and widower, Graham, Kate Winslet as the intelligent society columnist for The Daily Telegraph in London, Iris and Jack Black as the loyal movie composer, Miles.