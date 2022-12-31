Stars Swapping Spit ... Smooches 2022!

It's time to officially kiss 2022 goodbye ... so, here's a look at stars locking lips like there's no tomorrow.

Instagram star Isabela Matte was in pure bliss as she shared a smooch with her boo Luan Assis ... as was Maksim Chmerkovskiy, making out with his wife Peta Murgatroyd.

Simone Biles and her new football fiancé Jonathan Owens shared a warm kiss ... ditto Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, who got also got engaged this year.

Of course, Justin and Hailey Bieber didn't miss out on the PDA ... sealing her 26th birthday wish with a kiss.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were really in the holiday spirit ... sharing one last smooch, under the lights💋