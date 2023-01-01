Katherine Heigl -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

It's a new year and Katherine Heigl's looks prove she knows how to get after it!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the stunning actress looking Hollywood-glam-ready at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood back in 2011 (left). Heigl joined Michelle Pfeiffer, Zac Efron, Robert De Niro and countless others for this holiday film.

And, 11 years later this edgy momma recently kept her short 'do very much alive as she departed the ABC studios in New York City (right). She may have hung up her Izzie Stevens scrubs, but Katherine definitely went out of 2022 with a bang!

Happy New Year!

The question is ...