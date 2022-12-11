Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
James Cameron -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

12/11/2022 12:25 AM PT
James Cameron's looks over the years are so fan-sea!

Here is a 44-year-old version of the Canadian filmmaker looking quite chipper and buttoned-up at the Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills back in 1998 (left). This was just a few months after the release of his film "The Titanic," which turns 25 later this month!

And 24 years later ... Cameron recently switched up his tie game -- but still dressed to impress -- at the world premiere of his newest movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" in London (left).

At 68 years old, he's looking quite snazzy, eh?

The question is ...

James Cameron ...

