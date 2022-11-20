Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Usher -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Usher Good Genes or Good Docs?!

11/20/2022 12:30 AM PT
Getty

Usher's looks over the years are so fine they'll make you 'Scream!'

Here is a 26-year-old version of the R&B singer looking stage-ready with his blinged-out accessories and perfectly groomed goatee at the Staples Center in Los Angeles back in 2004 (left). This was the same year his song "Yeah" became a smash around the world!

And, 18 years later the papa bear recently decked out in all white and shined bright in diamonds at a benefit in Atlanta (right) ... also, he was just photographed roller-skating in London for a new music video!

Can you say, "Yeah!?"

The question is ...

Usher ...

