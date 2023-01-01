Stars Getting Their Health On ... Minds Right, Bodies Tight!

With it officially being a new year, the stars are manifesting all things 2023, and at the top of their resolutions lists is getting their health and fitness on. Safe to say ... 2023's motto is 'health is wealth,' so get after it and make this new year yours!

Up in the gym ... NBA player Klay Thompson slipped out of his jersey and threw on some gym attire during his time off the court. Kate Upton also worked on her fitness regime and picked up some iron and to no one's surprise, Dwayne Johnson looked swole AF and Rock-ed a pair of short shorts.

Khloe Kardashian is all about prioritizing her mental health and fitness and showed off her Klassic Kardashian Kurves ... rowing right into the new year!

And, Chris Pratt got his blood pumping with the assistance of celebrity fitness trainer Simon Waterson and made sure to snap the sweaty proof ... pics or it didn't happen, right?!