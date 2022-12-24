Decembeards -- Better Fuzzed Or Buzzed?

Are These Celebs Better Fuzzed Or Buzzed?

We've all heard of No Shave November, but this 'Decembeard,' we take a look at some of your fave stars and ask ... are they better off with a buzz or a little fuzz?

Fans might remember Jonah Hill with no facial hair, but things have certainly changed. He's been rockin' a full-blown blonde beard ... you be the judge!

Up next is Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino ... he's grown a ton of hair and he's also been really bare.

We gotta know ... is he better buzzed or fuzzed?

Of course we've gotta ask about "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness. He's had a head full of hair for as long as we can remember ... as far as hair on the face, which look's your favorite?