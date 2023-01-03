New Users Save Nearly $250 Off The Jillian Michaels Fitness App

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Save money, get healthier, and live your best life with Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App (Lifetime Subscription) for only $199. This deal is for new users only, saving you nearly $250. It'll also save you thousands in gym memberships/pricey fitness classes in the long run.

Jillian Michaels is a world-renowned celebrity fitness trainer and life coach who has helped countless people get back on track in a variety of ways, including by improving their eating habits, taking their fitness to the next level, and recalibrating their lives with a focus on wellness and health.

Plus, get access to audio-only workouts for outdoor exercise and audio-only meditations to help you unwind from stress and the general hustle and bustle of daily life.

For only $199, this app is a total steal. It can change your life, so don't let this deal pass you by.