This Personal Desk Heater Will Keep You Comfortable All Winter Long

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This Personal Desk Heater provides maximum comfort, makes you feel all warm and toasty, and efficiently heats your space with its height-adjustable, multi-setting fan heater. Make this Personal Desk Heater yours for only $88.99 and put a stop to the shivering.

This desk heater also has a 100° shake head and multi-speed fan, which circulates warm air throughout your space to gradually increase the temperature of the whole room. The control panel features three settings, including cold air, low heat, and high heat, giving you the ability to achieve the exact temperature that keeps you the most comfortable.

Adjustable from 17" to 33", you can place this heater on your desk or on the floor. Its 1500W heating capacity also ensures that this compact fan has enough power to heat up an entire room. Safety features like overheat protection also help prevent any fire hazards.

Use the Personal Desk Heater at home or at the office, especially if you and your co-workers can't come to an agreement on temperature settings. Only $88.99, this thoughtfully-designed, efficient heater will become a favorite item during the colder months.