Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this starlike figure is an artistic guy who can dance like no one's watching and own every stage he steps foot on (in a sparkly pair of boots). Aside from his superior singing chops and dynamic dance moves, he definitely knows how to ring in the new year!

He is a true Broadway icon who turned into a fairy in 2021 to help Camila Cabello find Prince Charming. Whenever this guy grabs the mic, it's all ears and eyes on him, and you'll be watching him present an award at this year's Golden Globes.