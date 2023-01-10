Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Little Bunny Turned Into!

Guess Who This Little Bunny Turned Into!

1/10/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this sweet girl with bunny whiskers and a sweet smize was acting in thriller and horror films, having her picture taken as a youngster and enjoying her books while growing up in Worthington, Ohio.

Even though some actors tend to get lost when moving to Los Angeles, this shining star rolled up her sleeves and hustled her way to the big screen. When she's not memorizing her lines, she enjoys being outdoors and spending quality time with her son.

Need one more hint? "If you let my daughter go now, that'll be the end of it."

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later