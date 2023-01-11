Abby Lee Miller Selling Home in Florida

I Got a Deal for Ya in Florida!!!

Abby Lee Miller is all about making big changes these days ... she's putting her home up for sale on the heels of unloading her iconic dance studio.

TMZ has confirmed the "Dance Moms" maven listed her house in Davenport, FL this week, and she's hoping to get at least $399k for it.

The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pad has some charming features ... including a pool, a 2-person bathtub in the master bedroom and 2 living rooms.

It's inside a gated community that offers amenities like a clubhouse and tennis courts.

Of course, what's most important in real estate is location, location, location -- and Abby's crib has that covered, especially for buyers with kids. It's in close proximity to central Florida's famous theme parks.

We're told the home is only 20 minutes to Disney World, and 30 mins from SeaWorld and Universal Orlando.

The listing comes just after she sold her famous Pennsylvania dance studio for $300k in December ... ending an era for her Abby Lee Dance Company.

Fans will remember the studio from the hit reality series "Dance Moms" ... which Abby shot there from 2011 to 2017.