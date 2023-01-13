Harvard Physicist Avi Loeb Says We Shouldn't Ask U.S. Gov. For Data On UFOs

Play video content TMZ.com

Lawmakers may now be paying more attention to UFO sightings, but that doesn't mean they should lead the charge in investigating cases ... according to a Harvard physicist, who says it's time for scientists to take the reins.

Avi Loeb was on "TMZ Live" Friday to discuss the growing threat of UFOs ... especially since a recently-released report from the U.S. Government revealed there had been 500+ UFO reports as of August 2022. And, only 1 was able to be explained from last year.

He believes the government likely doesn't know much about the objects they're observing, and is mostly concerned with national security -- determining if the objects are from another country.

Loeb says it should be in the hands of scientists to collect their own data with instruments they can monitor and take that information to share with the public.

In his own words, if just 1 report is of alien origin it will be the most important discovery humanity has ever made.