Theresa Caputo -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Theresa Caputo's looks ... and hair ... have always been big!

Here is a 44-year-old version of the psychic medium bringing her iconic look to The Grove in Los Angeles back in 2012 (left). This was just one year after the debut of her show "Long Island Medium," which had an 8-year run.

And, 11 years later -- now 55 years old -- Theresa is still sticking to her her signature poof and recently showed up with a glowing smile to the Sirius XM studios in New York City (right).

Although she knows the answer to the question, we'll ask it anyway ...