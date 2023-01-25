Ex-UF QB Recruit Marcus Stokes Lands HBCU Scholarship Offer After N-Word Controversy

Former Univ. of Florida quarterback recruit Marcus Stokes, who lost his Gators scholarship after rapping the n-word on video, has now landed a new scholarship offer -- this time from an HBCU.

Stokes revealed on Tuesday that Albany State Univ. -- a Historically Black College and University in Georgia -- sent the offer his way this week ... just over two months after he was embroiled in controversy.

Play video content 11/21/22

You'll recall, the four-star recruit lost his future as a Gator in November after he posted a quick video of him singing the n-word on camera on his social media page. He apologized for it afterward, calling it "hurtful and offensive to many people" -- but his recruitment skidded to a halt.

Stokes said Tuesday he was "blessed" to receive the new college interest from Albany State -- adding in an additional tweet that he was going to "find my home" as National Signing Day kicks off next week.

According to 247Sports, Stokes is also receiving interest from Division II school West Florida -- and is planning a visit there this week.