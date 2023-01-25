These Earbuds Can Translate Conversations in Real Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's a no-brainer to learn at least a few common phrases of the local language when visiting a foreign country, but when you find yourself without enough time to get a handle on things before you land, knowing how to say "hello" won't be much help. In that case, you could use a translation tool that goes beyond just Google Translate.

You shouldn't let language barriers stop you from having the time of your life. These wireless translator earbuds from Peiko are designed to help you converse smoothly with locals using real-time AI translation, and for a limited time, TMZ readers can snag a pair for just $79.99, which is 36% off the regular price.

Rarely can you score quality translation earbuds that aren’t upwards of $100, so this deal is too good to pass up. These earbuds pack powerful technology that helps record and translate up to 50 different languages simultaneously, allowing you to interact with ease or learn your language of choice in a more immersive way. It has a highly sensitive built-in microphone that works to capture sounds precisely down to their soundwave construction, resulting in translations with impressive accuracy.

Three modes of travel translations are available, allowing you to converse one-on-one or in a group setting. When you speak, the earphones will translate your words into your selected language, which would then be read aloud via the app on your phone. When other people speak, the earbuds will then feed the translation straight to your ears. It's straight-up magic!

Usually retailing for $125, you can score the Peiko Generation wireless translator earbuds for only $79.99.