Colorado Bear Takes 400 Selfies On Trail Camera

Move over Yogi, there's a new bear influencer in the game -- this furry fella in Colorado is striking hundreds of poses, turning a trail camera into its personal glam cam.

The motion-detection cameras at Open Space and Mountain Parks system (OSMP) were placed in the Boulder area to passively observe wildlife activity ... capturing photos and videos of animals as they passed by the lens, but this bear couldn't get enough, and kept coming back for more headshots.

The agency says it found about 400 shots of the bear-turned-model on just one of their 9 cameras.

Will Keeley, senior wildlife ecologist for OSMP reportedly said, "The motion-detecting cameras provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats".

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Apparently, the wildlife cameras snap still photographs in the park, when an animal steps in front of it. At night, they use infrared light to minimally disturb nocturnal wildlife.

Keeley said, "We are fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”