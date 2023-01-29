NFL Conference Championship WAGs, Who's Going To Super Bowl LVII?!

The NFL's NFC and AFC Championship games are going down on Sunday ... and all four teams will have their biggest supporters cheering them on -- their WAGs!!!

George Kittle's wife, Claire, is no stranger to huge games -- it's the tight end's second NFC title game ... and if the 49ers beat the Eagles on Sunday, she'll be heading to another Super Bowl with her hubby.

Of course, Fred Warner's wife Sydney -- a former contestant from 'The Bachelor' -- and Arik Armstead's wife, Mindy, will be hoping their DB hubbies can handle Jalen Hurts.

Speaking of the Eagles, Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, will more than likely be wearing her man's jersey in the crowd ... just like Lane Johnson's girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie will be showing love for her man ... and win or lose, the fam has a lot to celebrate -- they're expecting their third kid!!

Kelce's brother, Travis, will be taking the field when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

No WAGs for the Chiefs tight end though -- since he's currently single -- but his quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, will be passionately rooting for Patrick in the suite, as always.

We know Joe Burrow will be lighting a stogie if Cincy pulls off the win ... and just like at LSU, his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will be celebrating as well ... just like Hayden Hurst's girl, Brooke Sharpe.