'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation

Play video content TMZ.com

"Gossip Girl" star Jordan Alexander isn't shedding any tears or holding a grudge after the reboot series was canceled ... instead, she's finding the positive in an awesome experience.

We caught up with Jordan shortly after word got out that HBO Max wasn't bringing back the show for a 3rd season ... which, naturally, sent some fans into a frenzy.

Play video content

Jordan obviously isn't thrilled the show got canned, but tells us she's looking on the bright side of it all ... telling us starring in the series was the greatest experience of her life.

Our photog asked if canceling the revival show with such a diverse cast felt like more of a disservice, to which Jordan said she was just happy it happened at all.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The show's creator, Joshua Safran, seemed to share the same sentiment. In an IG post, he wrote, "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom."