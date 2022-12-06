'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Rebukes Viral Fashion Backlash

Play video content TMZ.com

Haley Lu Richardson is well aware the Internet despises her 'White Lotus' character's fashion sense ... which really sucks for her, because she actually made part of that wardrobe!

We got the actress -- who plays Portia on HBO's hit drama -- Monday night outside Jimmy Kimmel's L.A. studio, and she was pretty excited to chat with us about her character's many many haters ... as she was signing autographs, mind you.

Haley plays the suffering assistant to Jennifer Coolidge's character -- and while it looks like a crappy job on the show, she says JC is so freakin' cool IRL ... being her real assistant would be sweet.

As for the hotly-debated Twitter topic of Haley's wardrobe -- she broke some news with us about one particular item that's been ripped to shreds, metaphorically, that is.

Although most people poking fun at Portia's fits are just joking around ... Haley tells us she actually handcrafted the hat everyone seems to love to hate.

So, how's she handling the criticism? Check out the clip, but we'll just say ... actors are real people with real feelings!!!