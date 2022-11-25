'White Lotus' Season 2 Hotel Gains Intense Interest from Americans
11/25/2022 12:50 AM PT
The hotel featured in the second season of "The White Lotus" is as gorgeous in real life as it is on TV -- something Americans are itching to see for themselves.
A rep for San Domenico Palace in Taormina -- a 5-star Four Seasons Hotel & Resort on the eastern coast of Sicily -- tells TMZ, ever since the new season of 'WL' hit HBO last month, management has seen a tremendous spike in traffic from U.S. markets.
We're told there's been a 70% increase in searches/site visits since Season 2 dropped.
Even though there's high interest, there hasn't been a measurable boost in reservations. And, the timing isn't great ... the resort, which opened just a little more than a year ago, is just about to close for the season.
The hotel is playing the long game ... the rep says management is quite sure the HBO hit will give the resort a major boost.