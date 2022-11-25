'White Lotus' Season 2 Hotel Gains Intense Interest from Americans

The hotel featured in the second season of "The White Lotus" is as gorgeous in real life as it is on TV -- something Americans are itching to see for themselves.

A rep for San Domenico Palace in Taormina -- a 5-star Four Seasons Hotel & Resort on the eastern coast of Sicily -- tells TMZ, ever since the new season of 'WL' hit HBO last month, management has seen a tremendous spike in traffic from U.S. markets.

We're told there's been a 70% increase in searches/site visits since Season 2 dropped.

Even though there's high interest, there hasn't been a measurable boost in reservations. And, the timing isn't great ... the resort, which opened just a little more than a year ago, is just about to close for the season.