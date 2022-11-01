'Stranger Things' Creel House Listed for $1.5 Million

"Stranger Things" fans can now live out their worst nightmares -- the infamous Creel House in the hit series has hit the market.

The iconic haunted house, which is home to the Creel family and Vecna's lair in the Upside Down in Season 4, is now up for grabs in Rome, GA ... and it's listed for $1.5 million.

The home was purchased in 2019 for a mere $350k, but it's been restored to its original form and it has quite the history ... from the show and in real life.

The main house is 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and was originally built in 1882 ... that alone makes it a landmark. The estate was once a very successful bed and breakfast. There's a separate guest house in the backyard of the one-acre lot.

We're told producers of the show were looking for a Victorian-style "haunted house," and reached out to the owner in July 2019 to seal the deal for filming there.

They used exterior shots of the home and some of the interior ... but the house was also recreated on a sound stage near Atlanta.

We are told the owners of the home love it, but wanted to test the market for interest, considering all of the "Stranger Things" hype.