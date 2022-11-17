'A Christmas Story' Actors Interested in Buying Iconic House from Film

The house from "A Christmas Story" hit the market this week, and it could end up in the hand of some cast members!!!

Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, tells TMZ ... he and a few other cast members are interested in picking up the property, adding, "It only makes sense to have the cast run the show."

He wouldn't disclose which of his costars are toying with the idea of jumping on board, but he sees it as a major opportunity for fans ... keeping the legacy in-house instead of causing worry over what might happen if the building's bought by someone else.

He tells us there have been tens of thousands of fans who've already expressed concern online in their "A Christmas Story Family" Facebook group. With the new sequel dropping Thursday, it's safe to say there's gonna be a huge wave of people wanting to get a glimpse of the famous pad.

Listing agent Chad Whitmer tells us the current owner bought the Parker's dysfunctional family home in 2004, refurbished it and bought surrounding properties to expand for a museum, gift shop, parking lots and '"The Bumpus House" next door. It became a designated landmark in Cleveland and has welcomed more than a million guests since opening in 2006.

Chad says he's received hundreds of calls, texts and emails from potential buyers since listing the 1.3-acre lot on Monday ... and while there's no public listing price, he expects it to go for 8 figures.

Play video content