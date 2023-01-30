'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Dead at 75

Cindy Williams, made famous for her portrayal of Shirley on the hugely popular "Laverne & Shirley" has died.

A family statement Monday announced her death, "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.” It continues, “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams played alongside Penny Marshall on the popular sitcom for it's 8 seasons from 1976 to 1983. "Laverne & Shirley" was a spin-off of "Happy Days."

Play video content

The show had a ton of success, at one point becoming the most-watched sitcom in The United States and netting 6 Golden Globes nominations and one Emmy nomination.

Williams left "Laverne & Shirley" during the 8th season when she became pregnant. However, her career saw her take on projects on Broadway, make guest appearances on shows like "8 Simple Rules" and even reunite with Penny Marshall on an episode of "Sam & Cat" in 2013.

Play video content 6/10/15 TMZ.com

We got Cindy out in NYC in 2015 talking about "Laverne & Shirley" memories.

Cindy was 75.