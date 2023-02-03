Austin Butler Says He's Still Trying To Shake Off Elvis' Accent

Just Like the King Shook His Hips!!!

Austin Butler, who starred as Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic, admits he has a problem ... he's still trying to shake off The King's southern twang.

Butler was interviewed for Friday's episode of "The Graham Norton Show" and addressed his Elvis drawl nearly two years after the film wrapped.

Austin said ... "I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes!"

Austin got clowned at the 2023 Golden Globes when he won Best Actor ... sounding like the King of Rock 'n Roll.

After his speech, Austin said, "I don’t think I sound like [Elvis] still, but I guess I must 'cause I hear it a lot."

He added ... the movie "was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

His voice coach agreed, saying Austin's "accent is genuine" and "might stay forever."