Jeffree Star Reveals 'NFL Boo' Is Taylor Lewan, But They're Just Doing Podcast

Jeffree Star has finally revealed his "NFL Boo" ... and it's veteran offensive lineman Taylor Lewan ... but despite teasing a romantic relationship, it appears to be strictly business.

The cosmetic mogul has been teasing fans, and upsetting NFL wives and girlfriends, since the season ended ... hinting at a romance with a pro football player ... but ultimately, it's just been promotion for a podcast.

Play video content TikTok / @jeffreestar

Jeffree and Taylor made the big reveal Friday, two days before the Super Bowl ... and Jeffree hopped on Taylor's podcast, "Bussin With The Boys," which the Tennessee Titans star hosts with former NFL player Will Compton.

In late January, after 28 of the 32 NFL teams had finished the season, Jeffree began making it look like he was seeing an NFL player ... first posting a picture holding someone's hand on a private jet and hinting he was off to Wyoming with his "#NFL boo."

The mystery continued a few days later, when Jeffree posted another picture concealing the man's identity, along with the caption ... "His team didn't make it to the #SuperBowl but he's 6'6 and plays perfect in the bedroom❤️."

Play video content Twitter / @taylorlewan77