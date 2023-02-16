Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' and Moving Out of New York

Play video content ABC

Ryan Seacrest is somewhat shockingly leaving the gig that propelled him from the West Coast to the East Coast -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

RS made the announcement Thursday on the show, saying he'll be packing it in at the end of the season ... presumably in May.

Sources connected to Seacrest tell TMZ ... Ryan only planned to stay for 3 years and actually went well beyond that, but he has plenty on his plate to keep him busy.

We're told Seacrest will probably move back to L.A., at least part-time, although he sold his Beverly Hills estate back in November for around $51 million.

Unlike Michael Strahan's departure from 'Live,' Ryan's is all kumbaya. He said on the show, "Working alongside Kelly over the past 6 years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant."

Seacrest said on Instagram, "I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in L.A., continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summers on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country."

There's something else ... sources close to Ryan say he's in hook, line and sinker with olive oil. He owns property that produces it, and it's a passion that aligns with his passion for food.