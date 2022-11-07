Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.

TMZ broke the story ... Ryan originally put the home on the market back in November 2020, when he was seeking $85 million. The property didn't sell ... so Ryan put it back on the market earlier this year for $69 million.

The resort-like compound is palatial ... 5 structures set between water features and gardens ... the main house is 9,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 6 baths and a gourmet chef's kitchen with an opening to an outdoor pizza oven.

The place is decked out with a movie theater, world-class gym, spa and a master suite with a private meditation garden. There's also a super cool lounge/bar, plus a living room with 22-foot high ceilings.

There are spectacular views of L.A. from all over the property, especially from the pool and the teak pool house.

How's this for homeowner history ... Ryan bought it from Ellen for $36.5 million back in 2012, and she bought it from "Will & Grace" creator Max Mutchnick.

Ryan's getting out of L.A. real estate it appears ... these days he's living in New York, where he co-hosts "Live with Kelly and Ryan."