State Wrestling Star Body Slams Coach After Winning 4th Straight Title

A high school wrestler got a little too excited after winning his fourth straight state championship ... literally body-slamming his coach to the mat in a hilarious video!!

Ernie Perry III, a senior at Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, won his fourth state title with a convincing 13-1 major decision over Kristian Scott of Catholic-Baton Rouge.

Perry took home the crown in the 126-pound finals in Division 1 ... and when his head wrestling coach Chase Cox came to celebrate with him, things got interesting.

Cox was so fired up, and the competitive juices were clearly still flowing ... Chase literally picked up his coach and delivered a vicious belly-to-belly suplex!

For context ... Chase, wearing a suit, was seemingly caught off guard by the maneuver, but to his credit, he popped right up and embraced Perry.

The belly-to-belly suplex has a longstanding history in the sport of wrestling ... WWE stars Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Bayley have all mastered the move throughout their careers.

Perry has dominated high school wrestling, winning four state championships in four different weight classes, becoming just the third Division 1 wrestler in the state to have won 4 titles.

Perry verbally committed to wrestle for Cornell University ... writing, "I’m excited and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Cornell University."

"I’m grateful for everyone who has been there to support me along my journey. I’m ready for the new chapter to begin. #yellcornell #gobigred"