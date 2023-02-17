Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Swingin' Kid Turned Into!

2/17/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this cutie patootie with her little hair bow turned into a model and singer, she was just giving her best pout face on the swing set, while growing up with her two little princes in Beverly Hills, California.

Being that her father was quite the thrilling performer, she definitely grew up surrounded by some of Hollywood's hottest stars. Let's face it, her godparents are Elizabeth Taylor and Macaulay Culkin. Today, you've probably seen her on the catwalk struttin' her beautiful looks and cool tats!

Need one more clue? She is part of the duo-music group "The Soundflowers."

Can you guess who she is?

