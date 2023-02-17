Guess Who This Swingin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this cutie patootie with her little hair bow turned into a model and singer, she was just giving her best pout face on the swing set, while growing up with her two little princes in Beverly Hills, California.

Being that her father was quite the thrilling performer, she definitely grew up surrounded by some of Hollywood's hottest stars. Let's face it, her godparents are Elizabeth Taylor and Macaulay Culkin. Today, you've probably seen her on the catwalk struttin' her beautiful looks and cool tats!