Austin Butler Wins Leading Actor BAFTA ... Thanks Presley Family

Austin Butler just won another huge award in his Oscars campaign -- snagging a BAFTA across the pond ... and making sure to shout out the Presley family amid their tragedy.

The actor walked away with a statuette Sunday for Leading Actor -- obviously, for his portrayal of Elvis -- and during his acceptance speech ... AB dished out a lot of thank-yous, the last of which he saved for Elvis' immediate family, with whom he's grown close.

Watch ... Austin went down a list of names, everyone from his movement and vocal coach to his agent and publicist ... the cast and crew ... and, of course, director Baz Luhrmann.

At the end of his remarks, he eloquently said ... "Lastly, I want to thank the Presley family. I cannot thank you guys enough for your love, and for sharing with me who Elvis truly was. I hope I've made you proud. This means the world to me."

No explicit mention of Lisa Marie Presley -- who died suddenly a few weeks ago, following his Golden Globes win -- but according to Variety ... Austin did, in fact, acknowledge her passing. According to them, he's quoted as saying it's an "unimaginably tragic time," while going on to say his love was with the Presleys, and that this moment was bittersweet.