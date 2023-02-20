Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released From Hospital 1 Month After Car Crash

Positive news ... Jay Briscoe's two young daughters have been released from the hospital -- one month after they were badly injured in a car crash that took the wrestler's life.

Briscoe's wife, Ashley Pugh, shared the encouraging update on her Facebook page on Saturday ... showing a photo of the two girls in wheelchairs with smiles on their faces -- as they sat next to their brother.

"Got all my babies back together," Pugh wrote.

The two girls suffered serious injuries back on Jan. 17 in Delaware ... when according to Delaware State Police, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered into Briscoe's lane and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Briscoe -- real name Jamin Pugh -- was pronounced dead at the scene. His 9-year-old and 12-year-old, according to cops, were raced to the hospital in critical condition.

Ashley at the time asked for prayers ... saying, "We have a long long road ahead of us!"

A GiveSendGo page set up for Briscoe's family in the wake of the crash raised nearly $350,000.