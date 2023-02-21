J.K. Rowling Not Worried About Her Legacy Over Transgender Remarks

Play video content The Witch Trials of JK Rowling

J.K. Rowling isn't going to her grave anxiously thinking about how the world will remember her after being labeled transphobic -- on the contrary, she says she doesn't give a hoot.

The famed 'Harry Potter' author -- who's been mired in controversy these past 3 years for what some consider bigoted comments about transgender people -- made her position clear as day in a new podcast, "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling."

In episode one, J.K. talks about her legacy ... one she says she won't be concerned about after she's gone. The reason she gives is pretty frank -- she says, "I'll be dead."

A comparison video of the banned mod that ‘corrects’ the ‘inconsistent’ voice of the deep voiced feminine presenting ‘trans’ character Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy.



It was part of my original tweet, but didn’t seem to make it. Here it is again so you can hear the difference pic.twitter.com/AopOV7VUMs — Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) February 15, 2023 @Chriscoveries

Rather than stress about how society will judge her in death, JKR says she's more interested in the right now and living life while she can. She says the notion of trying to please everybody and be beloved in the history books is a pompous way to carry on, and she won't do it.

She's gotten headlines again recently in the wake of the release of a new 'Harry Potter' game, which features trans characters ... seemingly flying in the face of opinions she's so tightly embraced -- that transwomen are not actually women and vice versa.

Despite making this POV clear and not backing down, J.K. has also said people are misunderstanding her intentions -- especially as it relates to any perceived malice.

Of course, that tends to fall on deaf ears a lot -- especially on Twitter. Rowling continues to be branded a "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and a bigot ... and has even had some of the 'HP' cast turn their backs on her as well.