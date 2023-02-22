Starbucks Bringing Olive Oil Coffee to the U.S. and UK This Year

Starbucks baristas must be gluttons for punishment -- because taking orders for things like a double espresso oat milk macchiato with extra brown sugar and extra foam isn't painful enough, they're adding a new option ... olive oil!

Yeah, the coffee giant already launched the 'Oleato' range in Italy, which adds about a spoonful of Partanna cold-pressed virgin olive oil to selected drinks, and now that's gonna be coming to the U.S. of A.

Starbucks also plans to add the olive oil option in its UK, Japan and Middle Eastern stores.

Howard Schultz, the company's interim executive officer, said he was inspired by the coffee he had during trips to Italy, and he's hoping this kick starts a new coffee revolution around the world.

The latte, iced shaken espresso and the golden foam cold brew will all be available with olive oil -- and, apparently, select stores will give you the option to add a spoonful of olive oil to any drink.

The company's official take on this new twist is it yields "a velvety smooth, rich texture, with the buttery, round flavors imparted by the olive oil perfectly pairing with the soft, chocolatey notes of the coffee."

Oooookay.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BTW, we told you Ryan Seacrest is heavy into the olive oil biz -- even entering his own in competitions -- so his life after "Live with Kelly and Ryan" could get interesting if he's got an in at Starbucks.