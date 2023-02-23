'Outer Banks' Stars Flick It Up In Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Get ready "Outer Banks" fans ... the Netflix hit is back for a 3rd season, and we've got a behind-the-scenes sneak peek ahead of all the antics from the cast.

As expected, Chase Stokes is returning to the teen drama series as John B. Routledge -- aka ringleader of the Pogues gang -- along with Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank.

The cast seemingly took plenty of time to hang while on breaks from shooting ... posing like old friends in a series of photos we've obtained.

Madelyn Cline will be making a comeback as Sarah Cameron and Jonathan Daviss will return as Pope Heyward ... ditto Carlacia Grant as Cleo, who will now be a regular on the show.

By the looks of the BTS pics, the cast was sure to mix in some fun while working all those hours to deliver the drama to fans.

Netflix has already announced some new faces in the cast, including Andy McQueen, Lou Ferrigno Jr., and Fiona Palomo.