Former Dept. Of Energy Official Sam Brinton Allegedly Stole Designer's Suitcase and Wore Dress

Former Department of Energy Official Sam Brinton could be in even more hot water regarding stolen bags ... this time a fashion designer claims she saw Brinton wearing an outfit from her missing suitcase.

Fashion designer Asya Khamsin dragged Brinton on Twitter, saying her luggage went missing back in 2018 at the Ronald Reagan Airport in Virginia ... and it wasn't until she heard about Brinton's prior alleged luggage stealing that she became suspicious.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023 @asyakhamsin1

Check out the side-by-side Asya showed, which she says shows Brinton wearing one of her custom-made dresses a year after she claims her bags were swiped.

Asya told Fox she was heading to D.C. to put her clothes on display for an event when the bag went missing ... and lost out on the opportunity as a result. She said her husband filed a police report at the time, but nothing was found.

Asya says she filed another report this December after seeing pics of Brinton in what she claims is her outfit -- and says she was then contacted by the FBI the next month regarding the complaint ... but says nothing much has happened since then.

As you know, Brinton's been accused of stealing suitcases from airports on 2 separate occasions ... getting charged in both Nevada and Minnesota. Brinton appeared in court last week in Minneapolis for one of the alleged incidents.