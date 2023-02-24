NBA's Malcolm Brogdon Falls Into Fan Sitting Courtside ... Beer Spills Everywhere!!!

A fan sitting courtside was left crying over spilled beer at the Pacers game on Thursday ... after Malcolm Brogdon crashed into him and knocked over his drink!!

The party foul went down during the Pacers vs. Celtics matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on ... when the Boston guard fell right on top of him in the second quarter.

Brogdon was attempting to stop Bennedict Mathurin from scoring near the hoop ... but ended up fouling him instead.

During the play, Brogdon started to stumble into the crowd at the baseline, where a fan was holding two cups of beer. Despite Mathurin's best attempts to save him, the 6'5" guard collapsed right onto the guy.

Pro tip. When sitting courtside at an NBA game, always consider double-fisting.

The brew spilled EVERYWHERE ... but the good news is the fan was double-fisting, so one cup of beer was saved -- a feat the broadcasters hilariously praised during a replay.

"He was able to save the first one," one of the broadcasters said. "The one in his left hand -- not a chance."

The game was delayed for several minutes as the cleaning crew mopped up the booze ... 'cause ya can't have a bunch of players running around on a wet floor!

Things were getting 🔥 hot at the Celtics Pacers game 😮

Despite the spill and delay, the fans got to witness a thrilling overtime game -- with a bit of trash talk going down between the players.

The Celtics ended up winning 142-138 and are currently leading the Eastern Conference.