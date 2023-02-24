Famous Napa Valley Wineries Blanketed In Snow By Unprecedented Winter Storm

Mother Nature is adding some natural chill to wine made in Napa Valley -- some areas of California's most famous wine-growing region are covered in snow -- and the images coming out of Napa Valley are stunning.

Seriously, you've probably never seen Napa quite like this ... an unprecedented winter storm is making it snow at lower than normal elevations all across California, with some wineries in Napa Valley getting up to a foot of snow!!!

Three famous vineyards on Napa's famed Howell Mountain were blanketed in snow Friday morning ... including 10 to 12 inches at Neal Family Vineyards.

As you can see, the wineries have naturally transformed into a winter wonderland ... with Arkenstone and CADE Estate also getting tons of snow dumped from the heavens above. What's particularly crazy, Napa's elevation is barely above sea level ... making the snow that much more of a rarity.

Napa Valley wineries may get occasional dustings of snowfall or snow flurries every now and then ... but a foot of snow is super rare and almost unheard of around these parts.