With February being a shorter month, the celebs felt it was only necessary to shed (many) layers and help get you to Spring. From lingerie ladies to bikini babes, there's no question the stars raised the frisk factor this month!

Parading her long, lean figure ... Kendall Jenner perked things up by the pool, Lil Nas X flirted big time with the camera and delivered a shredded shot to his followers and Larsa Pippen let it all hang out in a revealing two-piece.