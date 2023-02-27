Guess Who This Kid With Bangs Turned Into!
2/27/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this Los Angeles native with long dirty blonde hair turned into an actress and a household name, she was just kickin' it with her old man and dreaming of making it on the big screen like both of her rents.
It may come as no surprise this cute kid had long luscious locks because throughout her career she has been known for her "Rachel" hairdo. For over a decade, you probably watched her and her friends experience life together in New York City.
Need one more clue? "I'll be there for you!"