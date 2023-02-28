Lawyer Attacked by Client Who Beheaded Her Boyfriend Quits

The woman accused of beheading her boyfriend who attacked her lawyer in court two weeks ago has a new attorney representing her now ... go figure.

Taylor Schabusiness was appointed a new public defender Monday in her Wisconsin murder case -- this after her original attorney, Quinn Jolly, withdrew. You'll recall ... he was the dude who came under her wrath in court in a wild attack.

A judge signed off on his request, reportedly saying ... "I am satisfied based upon the assertions and obviously I was here in court for the last hearing, I saw the events that transpired." She added, "[M]akes a great deal of sense to me.”

As for what exactly Jolly cited when filing to take his name out of the mix ... he called it an "irretrievably broken state of the attorney-client relationship" after the Valentine's Day mishap.

It's unclear what exactly set Schabusiness off at the time. Jolly was actually successful in buying her more time before she went before a jury on murder charges -- after allegedly mutilating her boyfriend during sex -- and having her mental competency tested.

As soon as a judge agreed, she lunged at Jolly and deputies had to get involved.

Like we said, the presiding judge had no issue letting Jolly out. She also concurs that the swap won't adversely hurt his one-time client's chances at a fair trial. The judge says, "My understanding is that by that time, the new attorney the public defender is appointing will have a chance to meet with Schabusiness and be ready to give the court some direction as to when they will be ready to move forward."