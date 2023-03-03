President Biden's Cancerous Lesion Removed, Gets All Clear from Doctors

President Biden's fully recovered from a brush with cancer he had last month ... according to doctors who are giving him the all-clear.

The White House announced Friday a lesion was found on Biden's chest last month during his annual physical, and after a biopsy, doctors determined it was malignant. White House Dr. Kevin O'Connor said it was basal cell carcinoma, but they were able to remove all the cancerous tissue.

Perhaps most importantly, O'Connor also said, "No further treatment is required."

That's key for the 80-year-old commander-in-chief as he inches closer to officially announcing his bid for re-election in 2024. Biden's critics have already tried to make his age and health an issue.

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's suggested mandatory competency testing for all politicians over 75.