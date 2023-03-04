What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

English actor Idris Elba has proven time after time he's down to take on any action-packed challenge, and now he's passing one off to you ... Hop in the driver's seat, and see if you can cruise through the two images and find the minor differences!

The A-lister was recently in London, England promoting his newest film "Luther: The Fallen Sun," where he plays a serious crimes detective. Luther was successful in escaping prison, however, do you think you'll be as slick in finding the changes in these two images?