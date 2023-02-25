Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

2/25/2023 12:01 AM PT
What's the Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 5
Launch Gallery
Sneaky Peepers Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Model Winnie Harlow doesn't need a catwalk to be seen ... she just has to step out the car and it's all eyes on her! Can you strut your way to finding the minor switch-ups in these two shots? You may want to examine your zipper before taking on this challenge!

The stunning fashionista recently threw a regal wave to the cameras before heading to the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week. She definitely looks put-together, but some things just ain't right. Can you bag up the discreet changes in the two shots? Good luck!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Winnie Harlow photos!**

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later