What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Just like the lyrics go -- "Ms. Hilton you must be worth a trillion bucks" -- socialite Nicky Hilton for sure backs that up, lookin' like a dime in these two shots! Pucker up and see if you can snag all the sneaky switches!

The fashion designer was recently spotted in NYC to kick off New York Fashion Week and really put the HOT in hot pink. Take a good look around both of these photos and see if you can put your finger on the differences in these super similar snaps!