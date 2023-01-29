What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

There have been many famous faces spotted during Paris Fashion Week 2023, but when Sam Smith shows up ... it's lights out! Put on your warmest pair of pants, come on over to France and see if you've got what it takes to master these switch-ups.

The singing stud was recently roaming the chilly streets of Paris but like the boss he is ... he was wrapped up in all black! It may be tricky to find the changes in the two shots, so removing your eyewear is highly recommended.

Good luck!