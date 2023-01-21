Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

1/21/2023 12:01 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 14
Launch Gallery
Sneaky Peepers Launch Gallery
Getty

Strap into your harness, kick off those stilettos and hold on tight, because Gigi Hadid is taking her job to all-new heights. In order to find the minor changes in these two shots, you may need to pull your hair back and slap on your best runway face.

The high-flying momma was recently photographed in action ... clearly not afraid of being suspended up in the air. Since NYC tends to be busy and loud at all times, it's a good thing Ms. Hadid was able to amplify her voice and show 'em who's boss!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Gigi Hadid photos!**

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later